Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,020,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $242.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

