Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

NKE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.02. The company had a trading volume of 174,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

