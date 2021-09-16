Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

ET traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,742,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

