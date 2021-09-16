Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

UNP stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,890. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

