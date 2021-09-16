Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 136,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,449. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

