Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 3,991 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.74.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

