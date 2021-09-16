Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 16,498 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 559,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,716,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.