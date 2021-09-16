Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,811 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.28. 33,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

