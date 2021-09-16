Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,899 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $99.00. 45,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.88. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

