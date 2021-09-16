Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after acquiring an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after acquiring an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,374,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

