Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 408 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up approximately 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,200. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $441.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,519,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.33. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.