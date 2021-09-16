Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,672 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $70.43. 195,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,071. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.