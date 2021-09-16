Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 847 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.92. 89,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,119. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

