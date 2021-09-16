More Coin (MORE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $188.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $130,482.74 and approximately $188.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00140782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.22 or 0.00802724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046721 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

