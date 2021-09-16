Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 260.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,989,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,082,000 after purchasing an additional 235,224 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 302,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

