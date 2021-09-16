Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,043,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,591,655 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.55% of Morgan Stanley worth $920,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.14. 64,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,103,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

