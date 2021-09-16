Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.67 Million

Analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post $142.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $154.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $603.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.50 million to $611.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $630.33 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $648.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $360.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.80. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $925,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

