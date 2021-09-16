Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,880. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.