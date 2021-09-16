Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYHI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,880. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Mountain High Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. engages in the provision of infrastructure assets to licensed producers, processors and retailers of the cannabis industry. It also plans to acquire assets such as equipment, real estate and technologies for the development of the business. The company was founded by Alan Smith on September 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

