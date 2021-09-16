MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.17% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 271,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

