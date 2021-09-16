MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $597.57.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $647.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $611.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

