MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $647.75. 4,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,772. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

