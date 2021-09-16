MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $647.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $611.78 and a 200 day moving average of $516.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

