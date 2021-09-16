mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.94 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 3% higher against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $16.94 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063006 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00142014 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00803604 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047170 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

