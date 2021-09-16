mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.12 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.12 million and $126,662.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,946.34 or 0.99965536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00077749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001245 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.