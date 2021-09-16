Multiplier (BMXX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102,502.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $905,796.69 and approximately $102,502.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001878 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00122566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00176532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.76 or 0.07535662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.80 or 0.99996891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.96 or 0.00875051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

