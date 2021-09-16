Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.12

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €245.12 ($288.38) and traded as low as €244.20 ($287.29). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €244.20 ($287.29), with a volume of 256,958 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €239.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €245.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.