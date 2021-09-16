MurAll Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, MurAll has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $329,235.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00142086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00799677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047078 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

