Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 274,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Muscle Maker stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,112. Muscle Maker has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 126.16% and a negative return on equity of 115.72%.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

