MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 60,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 104,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.11%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

