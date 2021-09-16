My DeFi Pet Price Down 46.5% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $15.23 million and $3.64 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00004609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00121347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00175558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.53 or 0.07392673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.70 or 0.99701137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.58 or 0.00858793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

