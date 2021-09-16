Myriad (XMY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,543.00

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $28,543.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,798,142,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.