N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $14.06. N-able shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 10,580 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.