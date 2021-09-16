Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.10. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,601 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $542.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

