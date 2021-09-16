Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $589.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $589.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00120965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00175755 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.10 or 0.07381231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,467.11 or 0.99419938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00857582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

