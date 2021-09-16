Name Change Token Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $76,925.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,510,076 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

