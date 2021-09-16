Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,199.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Namecoin has a market cap of $21.80 million and approximately $45,199.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,816.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $640.40 or 0.01339282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00541267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00328489 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

