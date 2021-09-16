Nano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.05 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $5.67 or 0.00011889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $755.42 million and $29.05 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.57 or 0.07504463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00391698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.27 or 0.01338478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00542448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.38 or 0.00554426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00330036 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

