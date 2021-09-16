Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.10

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 20.80 ($0.27). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 19.90 ($0.26), with a volume of 92,275 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.51. The stock has a market cap of £60.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.06.

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

