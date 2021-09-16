NAOS Finance Price Hits $1.35 on Top Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $2.51 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00176892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.68 or 0.07478302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,993.72 or 0.99789731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.00 or 0.00871205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

