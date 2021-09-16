NaPoleonX Trading Up 40% Over Last 7 Days (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $523.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 40% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00142612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00815217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047092 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NPX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

