Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $191,169.24

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $191,169.24 and $9,538.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,858,459 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

