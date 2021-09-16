Nash (NEX) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Nash has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001736 BTC on major exchanges. Nash has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $263,458.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00121183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00176970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.14 or 0.07457102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.11 or 0.99870725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.38 or 0.00855887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

