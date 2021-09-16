National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $228.70 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.24 and a 200 day moving average of $216.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

