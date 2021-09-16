National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPGP. Benchmark boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.16. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

