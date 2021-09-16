National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,414 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

