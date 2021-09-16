National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,838 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 51.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $191.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.48.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

