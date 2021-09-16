National Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,098 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $228.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average is $216.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

