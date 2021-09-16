National Asset Management Inc. Buys 655 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

