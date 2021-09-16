National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.2% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,479,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

