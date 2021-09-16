National Asset Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of InMode worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,087,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,846,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get InMode alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.88. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $142.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.